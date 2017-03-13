The Who will take up Las Vegas residency this summer

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller used to be off limits

President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilled

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is "adjusting to a different reality.".

The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Who is taking up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this summer.

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will become the first rock band to take up residence at the hotel-casino's Colosseum since the venue opened in 2003.

The first run opens July 29 with six shows through Aug. 11. Tickets go on Friday at prices from $76 to $501.

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964. Their hit albums include "My Generation," ''Tommy" and "Quadrophenia."

