State Senator Schiavoni kicks off campaign to run for governor

Senate Democratic Leader Joe Schiavoni officially kicked off his campaign to run for governor of Ohio Monday night.

The Senator hosted an event open to the public at Operating Engineers Local 66 on McClurg Road in Youngstown.

Schiavoni said there are three core issues he wants to focus on -- jobs, schools and community safety.

He says the best way to tackle these three issues is by going one step at a time, and that he wants to show people that actions speak louder than words.

“You know, it’s one step at a time, one community at a time,” Schiavoni said. “Every day you have to go somewhere else, and you have to build out the relationships, and you have to build out the team, but it starts here in the Valley.”

Schiavoni says that in order to address these three issues, he plans on working more on legislation he already has in the Senate.

A former state lawmaker from the Cincinnati area is joining the 2018 governor's race.

Connie Pillich announced her bid Monday and is now the third Democrat to announce they are running.

Pillich, 56, is an attorney and Air Force veteran.

Former U.S. Representative Betty Sutton previously announced her bid in what may become a crowded race.

Governor John Kasich cannot seek re-election because of term limits.