Police charge girlfriend of Boardman shooting victim

Boardman police have filed charges of domestic violence and felonious assault against the girlfriend of a man who was shot this morning at his South Avenue apartment.

Tena Garver, 47, was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly shot David Zetz in the chest shortly before 4:00 a.m. at the Chelsea Court apartments.

Zetz originally told police that he was shot while taking out the trash, but detectives say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Detectives say Zetz remains hospitalized in stable condition.