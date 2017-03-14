Strong wind, wintry mix hits Philly, increasing icing threat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The National Weather Service says the dividing line between snow and a wintry mix from a nor'easter pushing through eastern Pennsylvania has moved farther inland, cutting down the anticipated snow accumulation in places like Philadelphia but increasing the chance of icing, making for a slippery travel day.

Meteorologist Sarah Johnson says the dividing line between snow and a mix of snow, sleet and rain has pushed west Tuesday morning, from the New Jersey coast into Philadelphia. She says that lowers anticipated snow totals, but increases the threat of icing from sleet and freezing rain along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Johnson warns that strong winds are still expected; the I-95 corridor could get wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley and Poconos had whiteout conditions Tuesday morning due to blowing snow.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.