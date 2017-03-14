Ohio workers' comp bureau proposes $1B rebate to employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's fund for injured workers wants to return more than $1 billion of its investment earnings to the state's 200,000 private and public employers.

The state Bureau of Workers' Compensation proposed the rebate on Monday. It amounts to two-thirds of the premiums that employers paid in the policy year that ended last June.

The proposal will be presented during the bureau's board meeting on Thursday.

A decision is planned next month. If approved, checks could be issued in July.

The bureau says the proposal is a result of better-than-projected investment returns and strong financial management.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) says the state has created a better "climate for success" by trying to reduce workers compensation costs and investing in workplace safety efforts.

