Few Ohio water suppliers miss deadline for lead pipe maps

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio regulators say nearly all of the state's public drinking water systems have turned in maps showing where they still have lead pipes.

The state's Environmental Protection Agency said last week that about half of the drinking water suppliers were in danger of missing a deadline to submit the maps.

But the agency says many came in during the final days and that only 10 of the nearly 1,900 systems didn't make the deadline.

The EPA says the stragglers will get a notice that they have 30 days to finish the job.

A state law passed last year requires a better inventory of the lead pipes carrying water into homes. It was part of an overhaul of how the state and cities deal with lead in drinking water.

