Father pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in baby death

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including murder.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2nnnct8 ) that Brian Hayslip earlier pleaded not guilty in Clark County in the death of Lilly Hayslip and recently changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. A forensic evaluation was scheduled.

Court documents allege the 22-year-old Springfield man told police he shook his daughter when she began crying Dec. 27. Her body was found inside his running truck in Mercer County. Authorities said she apparently died in Clark County.

Authorities tracked Hayslip to a field. They say he told them he was looking for a place to bury Lilly.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.