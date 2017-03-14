New Ohio appeals process used to seek denied public records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nearly three dozen appeals by Ohioans contesting denials of public records requests have been accepted by the state's Court of Claims since its new appeals process went into effect.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2n2jlUY) reports that among the appeals accepted by the court since the process began less than six months ago are 21 filed by private citizens, seven by the news media, three by organizations and one by an elected official.

The Dispatch reports 10 cases have been settled as part of the first-step mediation process, with those previously denied records winning them in nine cases. Some remain in mediation, and some not settled in mediation have advanced to a special master.

The Ohio Court of Claims administrator says the appeals process gives citizens access for quick action in court.

