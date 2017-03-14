2 Ohio universities locked down amid reports of gunfire

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) - Two universities in Ohio were placed on lockdown Monday night following reports of an armed robbery and gunfire.

Central State University says one female student was wounded. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. It's unclear if she was shot.

The university says it received a report around 8:30 p.m. Monday of an armed robbery in one of the buildings on campus. While investigating, officers heard a gunshot. Central State and Wilberforce University campuses were immediately placed on lockdown. The schools are both located in Wilberforce, near Dayton.

No one else was injured, and the campus lockdown was later lifted.

Central State says a weapon has been recovered. No arrests have been made.

