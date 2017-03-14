University of Dayton officials brace for St. Patrick's Day

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - University of Dayton officials are warning students to not engage in harmful behavior as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day and an NCAA tournament berth.

Police Chief Rodney Chatman met with both the dean of students and president of the student government association for a press conference to outline expectations Monday. School officials are reminding students that all laws and school conduct rules will be enforced.

Visitors are banned from residence halls from March 16 to March 19. School officials are urging students to make responsible choices with alcohol. Campus police will also increase their presence.

The school has had issues with the holiday for decades including a riot in 2013 where students damaged cars, threw glass bottles and yelled at police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.