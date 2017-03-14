Police: Man killed baby's mom, abducted boy; both found safe

A tragic story out of the Toledo area that points out the importance of the nationwide AMBER Alert system.

A man shot and killed the mother of his child and then fled with their 10-month-old baby.

An AMBER Alert was issued and just hours later James Ramey, 27. was arrested without a struggle. The baby was found unharmed.

You might have heard that AMBER Alert on your cell phone this morning. They are only issued if police know a child has been abducted, and even then there are specific criteria the State of Ohio requires before issuing the alert.

When an AMBER Alert goes off it's the disturbing tone that captures your attention and signals immediately that something is wrong. In this most recent case, the suspect was arrested just hours later in Indiana and charged with murdering the baby's mother.

Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News every second counts when an abduction occurs. "The quicker law enforcement gets that photo, description of a vehicle, description of a suspect, whatever we can get, the quicker we get that to the public, the quicker we hope that the child is found."

Since January of 2013, AMBER Alerts have automatically sent "Wireless Emergency Alerts" to millions of cell phone users. Urgent bulletins when a child disappears because time is of the essence.

"There is a protocol to be followed, and your local law enforcement jurisdiction will investigate this and they make a decision, at that point in time, if it is dispatched to a centralized communication center in Columbus, Ohio," Major Allen said.

The state's protocols include:

- Making sure the victim is under 18.

- The child's life is endanger

- There is enough information about the child and suspect to help located them.

If you are in a situation where a child is abducted, call 911 and tell them you want to put out an AMBER Alert. Police will take care of the rest.