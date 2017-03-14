Officials ID Cleveland man fatally shot by suburban officer

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in suburban Cleveland.

The medical examiner's office says Luke O. Stewart, of Cleveland, died at a hospital after the shooting Monday morning in Euclid (YOO'-klihd).

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping police to determine how the shooting occurred. A spokeswoman for the bureau says two officers responded to the suspicious vehicle, but only one officer fired.

WEWS-TV reports that police radio traffic included one officer saying that a suspect driver had tried to run over police.

Authorities haven't released further details about the circumstances, including whether Stewart had a weapon.

