I-76 entrance ramp open again in Jackson Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

I-76 entrance ramp open again in Jackson Twp.

Posted: Updated:
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

The entrance ramp from Bailey Road to Interstate 76 is open again after a truck with tandem trailers tipped over this morning.

The accident happened just after 9:00 a.m.

The fire department was called out to contain fuel leaking from the truck's ruptured tank.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the ramp was open again before noon.

The driver was not injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms