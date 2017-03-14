'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive.

Pilot injured when blimp goes down at US Open in Wisconsin

The Chicago Cubs have drafted Chris Singleton, whose mother was among those killed two years ago during the shooting inside a South Carolina church.

A former VA official who was criticized by Congress for massive cost overruns at a new Colorado veterans hospital says he was never told the price had ballooned to more than $1.7 billion.

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to recover $540 million in assets it says were stolen from Malaysia's troubled wealth fund.

US seeks to recover more assets stolen from Malaysian fund

The search for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards and escaping from a prison bus is expanding as it stretches into a third day.

Reward to $130,000 in growing search for fugitive inmates

By The Associated Press

The creator of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety that he will continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he's able.

Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

The 55-year-old Hillenburg is a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

Nickelodeon says in a statement to Variety that Hillenburg "is a brilliant creator who brings joy to millions of fans" and that the network's "thoughts and support" are with Hillenburg and his family.

