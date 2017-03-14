Warren woman allowed to put daughter on bus before being taken to jail

Police and U.S. Marshals accommodated a Warren woman's child care needs as she and her husband were hauled off to jail on Monday.

Authorities say when they went to a home on the 2300 block of Risher Road looking for Matthew Reiner on a burglary warrant, Reiner's wife Samantha told them he was at work in Cleveland.

Police say they warned Mrs. Reiner that if she had lied to them and they found her husband at home, she would be charged.

The wife says she hadn't seen her husband since November.

Marshals and police searched the home and found Matthew Reiner, 32, hiding in the basement.

Police say he surrendered peacefully.

Before taking Mrs. Reiner to the Trumbull County Jail, police allowed her to put her daughter on the school bus.

Samantha Reiner was booked into jail that morning, but was released the same afternoon.

She appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to a charge of obstructing justice.

Her next hearing is scheduled for May.

Her husband was booked into jail on charges of OVI filed in Niles and Warren Municipal courts, as well as the previous breaking and entering charge in Trumbull County Court.