Coroner: Family of 8 slain feared release of autopsy details

Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians...More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians 6-4 on...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says overcrowding at the county jail has led him to declare a "state of emergency" and reach out to neighboring counties for help in housing inmates.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says overcrowding at the county jail has led him to declare a "state of emergency" and reach out to neighboring counties for help in housing inmates.More >>
Pennsylvania is agreeing to a second set of steps to try to ensure mentally ill defendants don't suffer long stays in jail before getting transferred to a treatment unit.More >>
Pennsylvania is agreeing to a second set of steps to try to ensure mentally ill defendants don't suffer long stays in jail before getting transferred to a treatment unit.More >>
An 87-year-old Ohio man who survived the robbery that killed his wife three decades ago plans to attend the killer's execution if it ever takes place.More >>
An 87-year-old Ohio man who survived the robbery that killed his wife three decades ago plans to attend the killer's execution if it ever takes place.More >>
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.More >>
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.More >>
A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it.More >>
A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it.More >>
More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio's most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.More >>
More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio's most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.More >>
Police say a body has been found outside an Ohio State University medical center.More >>
Police say a body has been found outside an Ohio State University medical center.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he forcibly kissed a woman in a convenience store parking lot.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he forcibly kissed a woman in a convenience store parking lot.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.More >>
An appeals court is upholding Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it doesn't duplicate the state sales tax.More >>
An appeals court is upholding Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it doesn't duplicate the state sales tax.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>