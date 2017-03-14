Coroner: Family of 8 slain feared release of autopsy details

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A coroner says objections by family members didn't directly influence his decision to shield full autopsy reports of eight Ohio massacre victims.

Pike County Coroner David Dessler says relatives raised concerns about releasing details of how the victims were killed.

Dessler also said in a deposition filed Tuesday in the Ohio Supreme Court that he didn't have conversations with criminal investigators about information he redacted in the full autopsy reports.

At issue are lawsuits filed by Ohio newspapers seeking the full, unredacted copies of the reports.

The still unsolved case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family found shot to death at four homes last April near Piketon.

The Columbus Dispatch and the Cincinnati Enquirer have sued for the complete autopsy reports.

