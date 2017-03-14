McDonald - JFK postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald - JFK postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren JFK - McDonald regional boys’ basketball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Warren Harding.

McDonald and JFK did not have school today. 

The first game between Malvern and Lutheran East will be played as schedule at the Canton Fieldhouse.

