1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside tavern

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting outside a tavern.

Officials in Cambria County said the gunfire outside 3 Reds Tavern in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two people were shot and were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Coroner Jeff Lees said one person died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled.

No arrests have been reported.

