Trump pick for trade post heads to Senate for hearing

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

As deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

Judge to deadlocked Cosby jury: Keep trying to reach verdict

A jury weighing the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist last July is deliberating for a fourth day.

Still no verdict for Minnesota officer who shot Castile

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured after being on the run for nearly a year.

The National Park Service is studying and seeking public feedback on its new system of requiring reservations for people driving to see the sunrise at Haleakala's summit.

Police say arrest warrants issued for dozen Turkish security agents, 2 others accused of taking part in violent altercation when Turkey's president visited Washington in May.

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick to represent the U.S. in trade negotiations faces Republican senators at his confirmation hearing Tuesday who are more supportive of free trade than he is.

Robert Lighthizer is an experienced trade official who has criticized some Republicans for being too pro-free trade. Trump has nominated him to be the U.S. trade representative. His hearing begins Tuesday afternoon.

Lighthizer has said that, historically, conservatives have been skeptical of "unbridled free-trade policies."

Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan. He would play a key role in Trump's trade agenda.

Trump has broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements. He has vigorously opposed the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact and has said he will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

NAFTA was negotiated by President Bill Clinton. It was ratified by the Senate with broad Republican support.

Trump has said he would ink one-on-one trade deals with individual countries. Trump has also signaled a tough stance on trade with China, including levying a hefty tariff on Chinese imports.

Lighthizer, who played a senior role during Bob Dole's 1996 campaign, has more recently worked on trade issues as a lawyer, representing manufacturing, agricultural and high-tech companies, according to his law firm biography. Lighthizer's bio also states that he focused on "market-opening trade actions on behalf of U.S. companies seeking access to foreign markets."

