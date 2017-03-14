13-year-old Ohio boy charged with murder in grandpa's death

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of his 80-year-old grandfather in suburban Cincinnati.

Mount Healthy police say in court documents that Fowler Agenbroad was found unresponsive and suffering from head trauma at his home on Aug. 5, 2016. Officials say Agenbroad's grandson denied charges of murder and reckless homicide at a hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

The boy is being held at the county's youth detention center. Another hearing has been set for March 24.

Authorities say the boy was in his grandfather's custody and was 12 years old at the time of Agenbroad's death.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

