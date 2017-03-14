$1 million bond set for Wellsville man suspected of murdering roommate

Bond is set at $1 million for a Wellsville man charged with murdering his roommate and dumping the victim's body in the trash.

Columbiana County Sheriff Raymond Stone tells 21 News that deputies arrested 47-year-old Terry Brown on Friday at the Hillcrest Road home he shared with Scottie Johnson.

The Sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

After further investigation, deputies found Johnson's body in a trash pile next to the home.

The Columbiana County Coroner is investigating.

Brown was arraigned on Monday. His next hearing is scheduled for Monday.