Power restored to hundreds in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power restored to hundreds in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Crews from FirstEnergy are worked to restore power to hundreds of Youngstown homes and businesses that went dark Tuesday afternoon.

According to the utility, the electricity went out to 1,119 customers in the area of Zedaker Street and East Midlothian Boulevard.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be restored by 5:30 p.m., but the electricity was back on by 5 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms