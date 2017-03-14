Power restored to hundreds in Youngstown

Those looking to get rich quick have another chance to reveal the Queen of Hearts at Adele’s Place in Salem. Nobody won the jackpot Thursday night, and now the prize will climb to $235,528. At Thursday’s drawing card number 31 was turned over, revealing the eight of clubs.More >>
Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
