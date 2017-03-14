37 dogs found in Minerva home

Thirty-seven dogs were found living in filthy conditions by the Columbiana County Dog Warden.

Columbiana County Sheriff's Deputies were called to check on a woman who owns a home on Mountz Road in Minerva. A neighbor was worried that she hadn't seen the 75-year-old who lived there.

When deputies kicked the door in they were greeted by 37 dogs, all Chihuahuas except for one German Shepherd. Authorities say it was a mess with feces and urine covering much of the inside of the home.

The dog warden later came to rescue the animals. She did find one which was deceased.

The owner was later found to be living with her daughter somewhere else, maybe for about three months.

The warden says it does appear that someone was feeding the animals. She says it looked like someone was coming in every so often to leave food for the animals.

So how did it get to this point? Dog Warden Heidi Pecorelli said, "I think she may have adopted a male and a female dog and she didn't spay or neuter them and one thing led to another. They breed, and then the children breed, and then those children breed, and then it just becomes overwhelming."

The dog warden says doesn't yet know if she will charge the woman with anything. Right now. all of the dogs are going to be defleaed, vaccinated and then spayed or neutered.

She hopes people will come to the Columbiana County Dog Pound to adopt one of the Chihuahuas who she says all seem to be in decent health.