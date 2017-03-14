State provides mobile morgue to counties running out of room

The Ohio Department of Health is lending resources to county coroners who find themselves without enough room to store bodies due in part to the opiate epidemic.

The Stark County Coroner's Office is the latest to request one of the department's mobile morgue units.

Over the weekend, investigator Rick Walters says Stark County was swamped with accidental deaths and drug-related deaths. The county's morgue can only hold up to eight bodies in a refrigerator and four frozen bodies at a time.

Walter says the county was forced to request one of the state's mobile units, where he stored five bodies until Monday morning.

Melanie Amato, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, said the units can hold up to 18 bodies at a time.

Since the beginning of 2017, counties across Ohio have had to use the mobile morgues five or six times.

Amato says the reason for each request is often a combination of not having enough room with the current number of bodies inside morgues coupled with the drug epidemic.

In Stark County, Walters doesn't believe this month will be the last time he'll have to reach out to the state for assistance on capacity.

"I foresee the drug problem worsening," Walters said.

While toxicology results are behind by roughly four to six weeks, Walter is confident the epidemic is proving to be more deadly compared to 2016. He often sees spikes in drug overdoses in waves from one urban city in Northeast Ohio to the next.

This year alone, Trumbull County has recorded two spikes in drug overdoses within short periods of time.

The latest, 12 drug overdoses within a 24-hour period on March 7. Two deaths have since been linked to the overdoses that were reported across the county Warren, Howland, Cortland, Girard and Kinsman.