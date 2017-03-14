Associated Press Division II All-Ohio girls basketball team - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Associated Press Division II All-Ohio girls basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division II All-Ohio girls basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION II

First Team: Morgan Lott, Caledonia River Valley, 5-foot-3, senior, 16.5 points per game; Destiny Hutcheson, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-7, jr., 24.4; Jimi Howell, Norton, 5-10, sr., 16.2; Sara Price, Howland, 6-0, sr., 21.0; McKenah Peters, LaGrange Keystone, sr., 5-9, 25.3; Jiselle Thomas, Norwalk, 5-9, sr., 24.1; Osh Brown, Chillicothe, 5-11, sr., 13.3; Libby Bazelak, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Braxtin Miller, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 5-10, sr., 16.1; Kadie Hempfling, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-9, jr., 13.1

Player of the year: Jiselle Thomas, Norwalk

Co-Coaches of the year: Ben Ackley, Washington Court House Miami Trace; Andy Holderman, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Brindi Kandel, Perry.

Second Team: Dani Lawson, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, sr., 6-2, 11.4; Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers, 5-9, so., 22.3; Tanner Bryant, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 5-11, jr. 14.8; Jamari McDavid, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 5-10, sr., 26.6; Danielle Norquest, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, sr., 15.4; Alex Cade, Shaker Heights Laurel School, sr., 6-1, 17.0; Erica Johnson, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, sr., 20.3; Lilly Ritz, Cambridge, 6-2, jr. 15.1; Rebekah Justice, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-5, sr., 13.0; Nikki Current, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-6, jr., 21.1.

Third Team:

Felicia Atkinson, Granville, 5-6, sr., 15.3; Haley Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-6, jr., 20.4; Dakota Naples, Niles McKinley, 5-7, sr., 24.0; Claire Dolan, Perry, jr., 5-6, 13.5; Kennadie Goth, Shelby, 5-7, sr., 16.3;  Heidi Marshall, Clyde, 5-4, jr., 15.8; Rebekah Green, Jackson, 5-7, jr., 23.0; Victoria Fliehman, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Bella Gajdos, Poland, 5-3, jr., 15.6; Jackie Carman, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, jr. 5-8, 14.2.

Special Mention:

Mchale Grant, Columbus Eastmoor Academy; Emily Minner, London; Courtney Vierstra, Hebron Lakewood; Aaliyah Currence, New Philadelphia; Rhiannon Petrisko, Steubenville; Emily Holzapfel, Rayland Buckeye; Kendal Kirkbride, Zanesville Maysville; Natalie Zuchowski, West Branch; Emma Tecca, Akron Hoban; Robin Campbell, Alliance Marlington; Annie Pavlansky, Lakeview; Elena Rauhe, Parma Padua Franciscan;?Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto; Jordin Blakeman, Circleville; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan; Katie Rauch, Vincent Warren; Laken Smith, Waverly.

Honorable Mention:

Sammy Edwards, Johnstown-Monroe; Kandice Farley-Marbury, Columbus Beechcroft; Talia Shaw, Columbus South; Alexis Stevens, Caledonia River Valley; Kennedy Taylor, Columbus Hartley; Madison Hunter, New Concord John Glenn; Mikayla Poole, Carrollton; Mackenzie Huff, Warsaw River View; Marlo Taylor, Cambridge; Bri Gassman, Minerva; Zoey Wisintainer, Dover; Sammie Hall, Millersburg West Holmes; Danin Greuey, McConnelsville Morgan; Ava Illig, Lodi Cloverleaf; Sydney Kulla, Mantua Crestwood; Lauren Calhoun, Ravenna; Chloe Cheresne, Salem; Khaylah Brown, Struthers; Amanda Blank, Niles McKinley; Bryana Housley, Norton; Brenna Rito, West Branch;Venecia Billings, Lorain Clearview; Nora Hopkins, Elyria Catholic; Maddie Edgerly, Bay Village Bay; Hanna Harlo, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown; Jordan Schiano, Perry; Hailey Peoples, Geneva; Kendal Glandorff, Bowling Green; Shania Taylor, St. Marys Memorial; Kylie White, Ottawa-Glandorf; Abigail Fogle, Upper Sandusky; Casey Santoro, Bellevue; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor; Emily Yeager, Ontario; Shawnee Smith, Chillicothe; Hannah Haithcock, Washington Court House Washington; Kassidy Betzing, Pomeroy Meigs; Jayden Geary, Thornville Sheridan; Molly McCutcheon, Vincent Warren; Taylor Polley, Greenfield McClain; Amanda Schroeder, Dayton Carroll; Hunter Rogan, Urbana; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge; Ellie Schaub, Cincinnati Indian Hill; Mya Jackson, Wilmington.

