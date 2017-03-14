Associated Press Division III All-Ohio girls basketball team - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Associated Press Division III All-Ohio girls basketball team

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division III All-Ohio girls basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION III

First Team:

Grayson Rose, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-foot-2, senior, 19.5 points per game; Gabby Burris, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-10, sr., 24.2; Bridgette Rettstatt, Worthington Christian, 6-0, sr., 23.4; Audrey Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-5, sr., 19.0; Taylor Richards, Doylestown Chippewa, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Naz Hillmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-2, jr., 15.8; Kierstyn Repp, Archbold, 5-10, sr., 15.5; Paige Bellman, Columbus Grove, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Leah Richardson, Albany Alexander, 5-9, sr., 17.2; Ella Skeens, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, jr., 22.8; Ravin Alexander, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-5, jr., 10.5.

Co-Players of the year: Naz Hilmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Gabby Burris, Baltimore Liberty Union

Coach of the year: Kevin Pickerill, Winchester Eastern

Second Team: Jordan Horston, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, so., 12.1; Mayci Sales, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-1, sr., 18.9;  Kallee Dowler, Barnesville, 5-8, sr., 22.6; Emily Kelley, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy,  5-10, sr., 14.7; Jensen Hiegel, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Sydney Holderman, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-4, sr., 21.5; Allison Day, Winchester Eastern, 6-1, jr., 16.5; Kami McEldowney, Versailles, 5-7, jr., 13.6; Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline, 5-6, so., 27.6;  Mary Englert, Cincinnati Madeira, 5-8, jr., 21.0.

Third Team: Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-6, so., 20.4; Summer Blevins, Marion Pleasant, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Autumn Hudson, Richwood North Union, 6-5, sr., 18.1; Maci Crozier, Bellaire, 5-5, so., 14.3; Karlee Pezzano, Lisbon , 5-7, sr., 19.3; Whitney Will, Fort Recovery, 6-0, sr., 14.5; Victoria Morris, Cincinnati North College Hill, 5-6, sr., 21.0; Mercedeez Francis, Garfield Heights Trinity, sr., 6-1, 18.2; Taylor Royster, Beachwood, jr., 5-8, 26.0; Stevie Johnting, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 16.5.

Special Mention:

Allison Kuhn, Woodsfield Monroe Central; Haley Shutt, Sugarcreek Garaway; Hannah Smith, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Jenni Carmichael, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Boston McKinney, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls; Alexis Cross, Columbiana; Bailey Drapola, Brookfield; Madison Durkin, South Range;  Sydney Snyder, Kirtland; Becca Tacchite, Columbia Station Columbia; Megan Siesel, Attica Seneca East; Emily Chapman, Proctorville Fairland; Lexie Arden, Ironton; Braiden Collins, Chillicothe Huntington; Jessie Addis, Nelsonville-York; Abbie Kallner, Wheelersburg; Erin Daniels, Minford; Bethany Blanton, Oak Hill.

Honorable Mention:

Sage Brannon, Cardington-Lincoln; Lauren Collier, Grandview Heights; Emily Londot, Utica; Leah Morrow, Columbus Africentric; Maddie Snider, Amanda-Clearcreek; Kayla Huff, Richmond Edison; Sydney Mullet, Sugarcreek Garaway; Carley Barker, Zanesville West Muskingum; Lexe Starr, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Kierrah Stewart, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Michaela Flaherty, Bellaire; Nikki Weber, Loudonville; Abby White,  Champion; Carley Kandel, West Salem Northwestern; Katy Farey, Canton Central Catholic; Lauren Jones, Garrettsville Garfield; Alexis Gates,  Crestview; Kayla Barreca, Newton Falls; Simone Comer, Ursuline; Maggie Coblentz, Apple Creek Waynedale; Annika Corcoran, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Sydney Diedrich, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Mary Burkette, Wickliffe; Rayiah Johnson, Rocky River Lutheran West; Alexis Lehmkuhl, Wellington; Sam Sparks, Wellington; Kourtney Diller, Coldwater; Andrea Robson, Collins Western Reserve; Maddie Mattimore, Delta; Jade Clement, Columbus Grove; Zoe Shank, Bloomdale Elmwood; Shannon Weihl, Tontogany Otsego; Cassidy Crawford, Willard; Allie Marshall, Proctorville Fairland; Sydney Webb, Ironton; Brooklyn Badgett, South Point; Natalee Hall, Chesapeake; Emily Compliment, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Audrie Wheeler, Chillicothe Southeastern; Kara Blanton, Piketon; Rachel Richardson, Albany Alexander; Jala Mace, Albany Alexander; Carson Miller, Crooksville; Alexa Pennington, Winchester Eastern; Laykyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams; Avery Harper, Seaman North Adams; McKayla Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay; Jessica Sowards, Peebles; Ellie Ruby, Wheelersburg; Rachel Murray, Waynesville; Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern; Alea Harris, Cincinnati Summit Country Day; Lilly Yoder, West Liberty-Salem; Ayanna Thompson, Reading.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms