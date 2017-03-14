Netflix to finish and release Orson Welles' final film

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

A United Parcel Service driver who opened fired during a meeting with co-workers had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime and appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.

Colleagues, police at loss to find reason for UPS shooting

The search for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards and escaping from a prison bus is expanding as it stretches into a third day.

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

At impasse, Cosby jury goes back to work on verdict

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

The wife of a gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several others told reporters her husband went to Washington, D.C. because he wanted to work with people on tax policy.

Wife: Man who shot congressman wanted to work on tax policy

NEW YORK (AP) - Orson Welles' last film finally has a home.

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Welles' "The Other Side of the Wind" and will finance its completion and restoration.

Netflix's announcement Tuesday brings to a close the decades-long mystery surrounding one cinema's greatest filmmakers. Welles began shooting the film in 1970 but never completed it. The "Citizen Kane" director died in 1985.

"The Other Side of the Wind" is a Hollywood satire about a filmmaker attempting a comeback. Its stars include John Huston, Dennis Hopper and Peter Bogdanovich, who has helped in its editing.

Producer Frank Marshall will oversee the film's completion.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says he grew up worshipping Welles so releasing Welles' last film "is a point of pride" for him and for Netflix.

