Valley native and Former CIA Officer says ethics is not apart of CIA training

A Valley native and former CIA Officer is talking openly about the lack of ethics training in one of the country's most powerful agencies.

The intimate setting at St. John's Episcopal Church in Youngstown on Tuesday night might not seem like the place to talk about all John Kiriakou experienced in his 15 years as a CIA Officer.

"This isn't something that we can just pretend isn't going to be a problem," said Kiriakou while talking before the public lecture with 21 WFMJ.

The former CIA Officer said CIA Officers do not receive training in ethics.

"If you don't go into the CIA with your own personal moral code or ethical code, it's not something that's going to be taught to you. It's very easy then for an officer to cross an ethical or even a legal line," said Kiriakou.

Among actions he feels are unethical would be hacking into the computers, cell phones, and even Smart TVs of U.S. citizens. An action Wikileaks revealed the top intelligence agency has the tools to do.

"I think a question that our Congressional Oversight Committees ought to be asking is, 'Is the CIA using these technologies, the iPhone, the Google Android, the Samsung Smart TV to spy on American citizens?' They say that they're not, but I think it's something we need to get to the bottom of," said Kiriakou.

Kiriakou's experience in the CIA includes serving as a Middle Eastern analyst for two years. He then volunteered after the September 11th terrorist attacks to go to Pakistan as the head of an Anti-Terrorist Operation Unit.

According to a press release, Kiriakou's unit took part in 13 simultaneous raids that helped capture Abu Zubaydah. At the time, Zubaydah was thought to be the third highest al Qaeda leader.

Two years later, Kirakou retired from the CIA and went on to serve as a counter-terrorism expert for ABC News and a senior investigator for U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

According to the release, Kiriakou revealed in a TV interview that "torture was a sanctioned practice of the government, approved by the president, and became known as a whistleblower."

Kirakou says while new laws protect whistleblowers, intelligence personnel are exempt.

"So if you work for the Agriculture Department and you want to report on waste fraud or abuse then go at it, you're going to be protected. But if your work for the CIA, NSA, FBI, DOD, you literally have no protection," said Kirakou.

An investigation followed and in 2012 Kiriakou pled to violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act. According to the release, Kirakou "inadvertently mentioned a fellow officer's name in recounting a CIA story in another interview." As a result, he served two years in a low security prison.

The New Castle native is now an author and lecturer.

