Valley native and Former CIA Officer says ethics is not apart of CIA training

Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
