Ursuline graduate in the spotlight for 'This Is Us'

This Is Us, NBC's breakout drama about the ups and downs of life, has captured the nation's attention and propelled Ursuline High School graduate Vera Herbert into the Hollywood spotlight.

One of the scenes she penned for This Is Us starred Ron Howard.

"He was like, 'Hey, so a couple of these lines, I think I would actually say, I would phrase it like this,' and I was like, 'You do you man. I'm not going to tell you that you're not Ron Howard.' So he was lovely," Herbert described.

Surreal moments for this 27-year-old who has already captured a Writer's Guild Award for episode nine of This Is Us titled "The Trip" which aired in November.

"She was like another adult in the room," explained Phyllis Patterson, Herbert's Spanish teacher at Ursuline.

Her Ursuline teachers knew that the 2007 valedictorian was destined for success when she started at the high school her junior year.

"It seemed like it was in the stars that her talent was going to be recognized. She was going to be able to use her talent and that she would excel at something. I mean when she got Awkward we were like oh my goodness already," Patterson said.

Herbert's big break was on the MTV show Awkward. Before she even graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, she was already a paid assistant on the series and worked her way up to become a writer.

Vera's love for writing started early. Born in South Africa, both of her parents published a series of African folk tales there. Her dad was an anthropologist who later became provost at Youngstown State University. Her mother was a professor in the English department at YSU.

"My mom tells a story that when I was really little, even before I knew how to write or knew the alphabet, I would dictate stories to her and make her write them down for me and then I would just draw pictures to accompany them. She says she has them somewhere in a box," Herbert said.

She also remembers her first paid job was to proofread her parents' articles for journals and conferences. She and her brothers would be paid $.25 for every typo that they found.

Meanwhile, it is family experiences that the writers of This Is Us often draw upon for inspiration.

From the beginning, Vera said that the creator knew that the patriarch of the Pearson family would die and the circumstances surrounding Jack Pearson's death. The death of a father is an experience that she understands firsthand.

"My dad died when I was 18, and so that became a thing I leaned into sometimes as it related to our character Kate," Herbert explained.

Herbert said, "In the last episode that aired (before the finale) that I co-wrote, we learned that she (Kate) feels somehow responsible for the death and so there's this interesting thing that she's dealing with. Processing the grief of her father's death and that's something I can relate to. However many years later, it's still something that you carry with you and not that I processed it in the same way she does, but I think that's an angle and a way into the show that I have that's a little bit unique."



Shared experiences that Vera is using her talents to share with the world.

"It really is just like, oh cool I'm getting paid to do something maybe they could get me to do for free.' It's an awesome feeling," Vera said.

Vera will be back to work at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday brainstorming ideas with the other writers for season two. The show has been picked up for two more seasons.

