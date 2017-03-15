Vienna man indicted after 4-year-old found living amid alleged meth lab

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a seven-count indictment against a Vienna Township man arrested after police say they found his 4-year-old daughter living in a home where police say a meth lab had been set up.

Thirty-year-old Matthew Henderson was indicted Tuesday on charges of with illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal possession of chemicals used to manufacture drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs and drug possession.

When police were called to Henderson's Robert Street home in Vienna on December 13 to check on the welfare of the child, they say they found materials that can be used to make methamphetamine.

At the time, the child was taken to a local hospital to make sure she had not been harmed through exposure to the volatile chemicals.