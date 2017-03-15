Slick spot in Youngstown causes accident on I-680

Overnight snow caused some slippery conditions for early morning drivers.

Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, a car on I-680 in Youngstown hit a patch of black ice and spun out of control.

The accident happened near exit 3A southbound.

Police say the two women who were inside the vehicle were OK but asked our crew to leave the area due to the icy conditions.

21 News Meteorologist Andrew DiPaolo says the main concern for the day for drivers will be a few slick spots and snow being blown around by the wind.

DiPaolo says that snow accumulations Monday and Tuesday have reached more than 5 inches. He says that Wednesday the snow should start tapering off.

ODOT says they have 20 crews out in Trumbull County and another 20 out in Mahoning County to lay down salt and clear the roads before your morning commute.

Roads in Trumbull County are snow covered and a little slick, but roads in Boardman are clear and just wet.

Before you head out the door, remember to check ODOT's app “OHGO” and Pennsylvania's app “511 PA.” The apps provide updates on current traffic speeds, accidents, and current road conditions.

You can also check here for school closings or check the 21 News app.