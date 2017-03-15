PA Turnpike lifts travel restrictions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PA Turnpike lifts travel restrictions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -

The PA Turnpike Commission lifted the 45 mph speed restriction as well as the truck and trailer restrictions on the entire Northeastern Extension at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Turnpike crews will continue to treat the roads in some areas and remind drivers to stay alert for changing pavement and weather conditions.

They urge motorists to:

  • Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.
  • Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.
  • Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.
  • Be aware that high crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.

Check conditions across the entire PA Turnpike system by calling 1-866-976-TRIP (8747) or visiting www.paturnpike.com, which provides the latest travel alerts via a live ticker, an interactive map featuring webcams and average speeds, a personalized text/email service and a free smartphone app called TRIP Talk.

