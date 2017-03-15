PA Turnpike lifts travel restrictions

The PA Turnpike Commission lifted the 45 mph speed restriction as well as the truck and trailer restrictions on the entire Northeastern Extension at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Turnpike crews will continue to treat the roads in some areas and remind drivers to stay alert for changing pavement and weather conditions.

They urge motorists to:

Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.

Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.

Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.

Be aware that high crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.

Check conditions across the entire PA Turnpike system by calling 1-866-976-TRIP (8747) or visiting www.paturnpike.com, which provides the latest travel alerts via a live ticker, an interactive map featuring webcams and average speeds, a personalized text/email service and a free smartphone app called TRIP Talk.