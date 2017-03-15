Youngstown JCC now operating Logan Swim and Tennis Club

The Logan Swim and Tennis Club is getting an upgrade and new name this year.

The Jewish Community Center, which welcomes everyone to join, is making the investment that can benefit families for decades.

This includes pool improvements and expanded activities for members of the JCC to enjoy at the new Logan Center in Liberty.

“We're very fortunate we are in a position where we can create a partnership with them where we are able to provide the things the club needs to be vital and to be attractive and to operate it with the same professional standards that we have here,” said Michael Rawl, Executive Director of the JCC.

The Logan Campus will open when the weather turns warmer around Memorial Day weekend.