Feds sentence Youngstown man for selling fatal dose of heroin

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for firearms and narcotics violations, including selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, was found guilty of last year of charges including distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 14, 2016 in Youngstown, a person fatally overdosed on heroin sold by Bunkley, according to court documents.

Bunkley admitted to selling heroin to a man identified in court documents only as J.P.

J.P. was found dead in a vacant lot on May 15, still clutching a hypodermic needle in his hands. A search of his cell phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley.

Police searched Bunkley’s house and found 286 grams of heroin, 345 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, two firearms and ammunition.

“This defendant has a long history with firearms and drugs, and sending him to prison for decades will make the community a safer place,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.