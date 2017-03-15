Warren police charge Niles mom with DUI after SUV crashes with s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Warren police charge Niles mom with DUI after SUV crashes with son inside

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

A Niles mom has pleaded not guilty to child endangering and DUI after Warren police say they found her 8-year-old son and three cans of beer in her SUV when it rear-ended a pickup truck.

According to a police report, Genny Lang was driving an SUV that rear-ended a pickup truck on Youngstown Road SE Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Fuller told police he was waiting at the traffic light when his truck was struck from behind.

Fuller was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of back pain along with his 11-year-old son, who's head struck the truck's windshield, cracking the glass.

Police say they could detect the odor of alcohol on the breath of 34-year-old Genny Lang, who also exhibited slurred speech and had bloodshot eyes, according to the report.

In the back seat was Lang's 8-year-old son, who police say was not wearing a seat belt.

The report says when Lang was asked for her driver's license, she first gave the officer a credit card and then handed over her medical insurance card.

The officer says he saw two unopened cans of “Milwaukee's Best” beer on the floor of the SUV and another can in Lang's purse.

Police say Lang was unable to perform a field sobriety test and had to place her hand on her car to keep from falling.

She told police she only had one beer before driving.

Lang was taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post, where she registered .250 on a breathalyzer, which would be three times the legal limit of .08% for intoxication in Ohio.

Police say Lang's son was turned over to a relative.

Lang was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

She was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday on charges of child endangering, DUI and failing to keep an assured clear distance.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump confirms he's under investigation, fires angry tweets

    Trump confirms he's under investigation, fires angry tweets

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:15:16 GMT
    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump...More >>
    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>

  • Cosby thanks supporters on 5th day of deliberations at trial

    Cosby thanks supporters on 5th day of deliberations at trial

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:14:05 GMT
    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>

  • Bond set at $5 million

    Investigators: Boardman murder victim 'begged for her life'

    Investigators: Boardman murder victim 'begged for her life'

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:07:19 GMT

    Investigators say a Youngstown woman begged for her life before she was fatally shot on a city street Thursday. The revelation came during Friday's video arraignment of Dale Williams for one count of aggravated murder. Prosecutor Dana Lantz tells 21 News that police have Williams on video, confessing that he waited for 48 minutes in an alley, before chasing down and shooting 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart of Boardman.

    More >>

    Investigators say a Youngstown woman begged for her life before she was fatally shot on a city street Thursday. The revelation came during Friday's video arraignment of Dale Williams for one count of aggravated murder. Prosecutor Dana Lantz tells 21 News that police have Williams on video, confessing that he waited for 48 minutes in an alley, before chasing down and shooting 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart of Boardman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms