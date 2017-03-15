Warren police charge Niles mom with DUI after SUV crashes with s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren police charge Niles mom with DUI after SUV crashes with son inside

WARREN, Ohio -

A Niles mom has pleaded not guilty to child endangering and DUI after Warren police say they found her 8-year-old son and three cans of beer in her SUV when it rear-ended a pickup truck.

According to a police report, Genny Lang was driving an SUV that rear-ended a pickup truck on Youngstown Road SE Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Fuller told police he was waiting at the traffic light when his truck was struck from behind.

Fuller was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of back pain along with his 11-year-old son, who's head struck the truck's windshield, cracking the glass.

Police say they could detect the odor of alcohol on the breath of 34-year-old Genny Lang, who also exhibited slurred speech and had bloodshot eyes, according to the report.

In the back seat was Lang's 8-year-old son, who police say was not wearing a seat belt.

The report says when Lang was asked for her driver's license, she first gave the officer a credit card and then handed over her medical insurance card.

The officer says he saw two unopened cans of “Milwaukee's Best” beer on the floor of the SUV and another can in Lang's purse.

Police say Lang was unable to perform a field sobriety test and had to place her hand on her car to keep from falling.

She told police she only had one beer before driving.

Lang was taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post, where she registered .250 on a breathalyzer, which would be three times the legal limit of .08% for intoxication in Ohio.

Police say Lang's son was turned over to a relative.

Lang was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

She was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday on charges of child endangering, DUI and failing to keep an assured clear distance.

    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...
    At a press conference Friday, just one day after the homicide of Elizabeth Stewart of Boardman, Compass Family & Community Services revealed its phones have been ringing off the hook. "No one ever asks to be a victim of domestic violence.  No one asks to be in those situations," said Joe Caruso with Compass Family & Community Services. Compass says events, like what unfolded on Thursday, often do one of three things: encourage victims of domestic violence to s...
    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
