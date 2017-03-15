Driver in deadly Ohio crash impaired by alcohol, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A central Ohio sheriff has confirmed that the driver blamed for a Dec. 24 crash that killed him and three others was impaired by alcohol and marijuana.

Investigators say 38-year-old Loren Colombini, of Columbus, lost control on Interstate 270, crossed a grass median into oncoming traffic, and was hit by a vehicle carrying a family from the area.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Music, and his wife, 41-year-old Suni Music, were pronounced dead at a hospital. Their 8-year-old daughter, Mylee, died the next morning.

Colombini died at the scene.

The Franklin County sheriff says no one is criminally charged in the case because the driver at fault died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.