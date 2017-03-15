AP Source: Russian hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."

The Trump administration is formally revoking a blocked program intended to protect the immigrant parents of U.S. citizens and legal residents from the deportation.

Border Patrol agents descended on a medical camp set up in the Arizona desert to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who had just crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Federal prosecutors say 23 Vagos Motorcycle Club leaders, members or associates have been arrested in three states on charges including racketeering, murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault.

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is preparing to announce charges against four defendants, including two Russian security services officers, in a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Two of the defendants are Russian FSB officers and the other two are criminal hackers. One of the defendants has been taken into custody in Canada, and another is on the list of the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals.

The official was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to discuss it on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department was expected to publicly announce the charges Wednesday.

The charges arise from a compromise of Yahoo user accounts that began at least as early as 2014. Though the Justice Department has previously charged Russian hackers with cybercrime - as well as hackers sponsored by the Chinese and Iranian governments - this would be the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials.

It comes as federal authorities investigate Russian interference through hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

Yahoo didn't disclose the 2014 breach until last September when it began notifying at least 500 million users that their email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions and other personal information may have been stolen. Three months later, Yahoo revealed it had uncovered a separate hack in 2013 affecting about 1 billion accounts, including some that were also hit in 2014.

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

