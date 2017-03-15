SUV rolls over in Southington - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SUV rolls over in Southington

Posted: Updated:
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pennsylvania State Police were kept busy Wednesday investigating accidents, many of which were caused by blowing and drifting snow.

Troopers haven't said if icy roads were a factor when a crossover SUV slid off Painesville Warren Road and rolled over onto its roof in Southington Township shortly after noon.

The driver and a juvenile in the vehicle were not injured according to the patrol.

It was one of dozens of accidents in the Valley, mostly on rural roads in areas exposed to the winds.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • At impasse, Bill Cosby jury tests patience of judge, defense

    At impasse, Bill Cosby jury tests patience of judge, defense

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:03:30 GMT
    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>

  • Trump confirms he's under investigation, fires angry tweets

    Trump confirms he's under investigation, fires angry tweets

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:57:48 GMT
    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump...More >>
    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms