SUV rolls over in Southington

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pennsylvania State Police were kept busy Wednesday investigating accidents, many of which were caused by blowing and drifting snow.

Troopers haven't said if icy roads were a factor when a crossover SUV slid off Painesville Warren Road and rolled over onto its roof in Southington Township shortly after noon.

The driver and a juvenile in the vehicle were not injured according to the patrol.

It was one of dozens of accidents in the Valley, mostly on rural roads in areas exposed to the winds.