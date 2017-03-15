Mercer County man sentenced for strangling, raping woman at Shar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer County man sentenced for strangling, raping woman at Sharon home

MERCER, Pa. -

A Mercer County man has been handed a sentence of 19 to 60 years in prison for kidnapping, assaulting and raping a woman.

A judge in Mercer County Common Pleas Court sentenced Glavin Justin Ivy on Tuesday for his conviction on charges of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and assault following a four-day trial in November.

The victim told authorities that she was physically and sexually assaulted at Ivy’s home in Sharon on November 18, 2014.

Investigators say Ivy confined the woman for a substantial period of time in his bedroom, where he first strangled her, almost to the point of blacking out, then raped her.

Ivy must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson, who had been urging a sentence ranging from 30 to 60 years, called Ivy a “bad actor who is progressing in his level of violence, and the next person he may potentially victimize may not walk away.”

Ivy also faces another trial on 49 criminal counts for allegedly abusing another female victim.

Charges, in that case, include multiple counts of rape, aggravated assault, indecent assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, reckless endangering, forcible compulsion, false imprisonment, stalking, and making terroristic threats.

