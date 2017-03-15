Feds offer job retraining help for 152 laid-off due to cut in Cruze production

The government is stepping in to help 152 people who lost their jobs after General Motors cut the third production shift that made the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.

According to the Department of Labor website, Trade Adjustment Assistance has been approved for 152 employees laid off from Source Providers of Austintown, which is a subsidiary of Comprehensive Logistics.

United Steelworkers Union Staff Representative Jose Arroyo tells 21 News that with only two shifts making cars in Lordstown, Source Providers only retained approximately 300 employees who make sure that the GM plant receives the parts required to make the Cruze at the right time, and in the right order.

Arroyo's petition to the labor department claimed that 160 jobs were lost due to work being sent to Mexico.

It was last June that General Motors announced that it would supplement Cruze production with cars made in Mexico.

That was before January when GM cut more than 1,200 workers at the Lordstown Assembly Complex due to what GM said was consumer preferences shifting from small cars to crossovers and trucks.

Following a critical tweet from then President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year, GM claimed that all of its Cruze sedans sold in the United States were now being made in Lordstown.

The automaker said that only the hatchback versions are imported from Mexico, claiming the hatchback represents just a small percentage of the Cruzes sold.

According to Congressman Tim Ryan's office, Trade Readjustment Assistance will assist separated workers to prepare for new jobs in several ways, including up to two years of retraining.

While Arroyo says he and his members appreciate the assistance, he would prefer to see them working once again.

The TAA Program is a federal program that assists US workers who have lost their jobs as a result of foreign trade.

Trade Readjustment Allowances will provide income support while workers are participating in full-time training, which may include classroom and/or on-the-job training, customized training, post-secondary education, prerequisite education or coursework and remedial education.

The cost of training is paid to the training provider by the State with TAA Program funds. In addition, the Health Care Tax Credit makes health insurance more affordable for trade-affected workers by paying 72.5% of health insurance premiums.