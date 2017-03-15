City of Niles cites 50 for violating snow parking ban

At least one Valley community is serious about enforcing its parking ban put into effect due to wintery weather.

People not obeying the parking ban in Niles are paying the price.

Police have issued more than 50 citations to people who have failed to heed the ban, which is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are first given a citation that includes a $10 fine.

Vehicles not moved after being ticketed will be towed, according to police.