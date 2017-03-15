City of Niles cites 50 for violating snow parking ban - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

City of Niles cites 50 for violating snow parking ban

NILES, Ohio -

At least one Valley community is serious about enforcing its parking ban put into effect due to wintery weather.

People not obeying the parking ban in Niles are paying the price.

Police have issued more than 50 citations to people who have failed to heed the ban, which is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are first given a citation that includes a $10 fine.

Vehicles not moved after being ticketed will be towed, according to police.

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
  • At impasse, Bill Cosby jury tests patience of judge, defense

    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
