No bids for first residential addiction treatment center in Columbiana County

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio -

Like most other parts of the state, Columbiana County is seeing an increase in the need for addiction services and treatment. 

But the county lacks a key element to meet that need. "We do not have a residential treatment center for adults with addictions," said Kathie Chaffee, Executive Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. 

Chaffee says no companies submitted bids to open the county's first addiction treatment center.  "I was surprised. I thought we would get at least a couple of proposals,"  said Chaffee.  

The county's proposal would require the contract provider to lease the Lamb's House, a former youth counseling center located on Union  Ridge Road, in Rogers.  The 14,000 square foot facility would require little modifications to be a residential center. 

Chaffee believes the lack of bids may be due to uncertainty over Medicaid. "I think currently, the certified providers who are qualified to do this service are a little nervous about changes in Medicaid that are going to be impacting their billing after July 1," Chaffee said.

Columbiana County is considered a mid-level area in terms of its death from overdose rate and the gap between the number of people in treatment and the number of people who need treatment.  "The problem is there are so many people who need this level of care the capacity hasn't increased in sync with the need," Chaffee said.

Providers are also finding it difficult to recruit enough qualified staff.  Chaffee said the county needs to find a solution soon.  "We need to reconvene as a board to decide if we can't get this locally in the next six months or so what other options maybe do we have," said Chaffee.

The local board now refers people to residential treatment facilities in neighboring counties.  

