Lakeview's Pavlansky verbals to Kent State

Lakeview junior basketball player Annie Pavlansky has verballed to Kent State University.

The junior, whose season ended after 15 games with a high ankle sprain, averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game.

Pavlansky is a three-year starter and was a Second Team All-State pick last season as a sophomore.

She surpassed 1,000 career points this season and when her high school career ends next year, she'll be a four-year starter.