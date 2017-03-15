Dog Warden: Dogs seized from Columbiana County home not available for adoption

The Columbiana County Dog Warden says a lot of people are offering to adopt dozens of dogs found in living in unsupervised and unsanitary conditions at a Minerva home, but the dogs are not available.

Columbiana County Sheriff's Deputies found 36 Chihuahuas and one German Shepherd in a Mountz Road home.

Authorities say the home was scattered with feces and urine.

The 75-year-old owner of the home had been living with a relative, although it appears someone had been feeding the dogs.

Dog Warden Heidi Pecorelli tells 21 News that she appreciates the hundreds of calls and offers of help or adopt the seized dogs.

However, Pecorelli says all the dogs from the case are either adopted, awaiting surgery, or will be placed with groups to obtain health certifications and become socialized.

She says the dogs are not random strays but were owned, licensed, and signed over to them.

Pecorelli says there are plenty of other dogs available for adoption by clicking on this link.