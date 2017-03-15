Youngstown State officially posts men's basketball job

Youngstown State has officially posted its men's basketball coaching position and can officially start the process of filling the job.

The posting requires the minimum qualifications of a bachelor's degree, minimum of six years of successful collegiate coaching and recruiting experience at the NCAA Division I or II level.

The desired qualifications are successful collegiate head coaching experience at the NCAA Division I or II level.

The posting does not give a salary figure, but it’s expected to be more than $200,000.

Former Coach Jerry Slocum retired last week after 12 seasons with the program.