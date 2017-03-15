By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division I All-Ohio girls basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION I

First Team: Jacy Sheldon, Dublin Coffman, 5-foot-8, sophomore, 23.5 points per game; Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, 6-1, so., 25.9; Dee Bekelja, Solon, sr., 5-9, 20.0; Bre Hampton-Bey, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 14.1; Sammie Puisis, Mason, 6-1, so., 17.7; Taylor Mikesell, Massillon Jackson, jr., 22.5; Gina Conti, Grove City, 5-11, sr., 15.8; Bryce Blood, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Katie Shumate, Newark, 5-10, so., 12.4; Abby Prohaska, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, jr., 11.0.

Player of the year: Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley

Coach of the year: J.R. Shumate, Newark

Second Team: Shai McGruder, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-2, jr., 11.7; Rayjon Harris, Euclid, sr., 6-0, 14.9; Celena Taborn, Sidney, 6-3, sr., 26.8; Mariah White, Toledo Start, 5-7, sr., 14.5; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, so., 14.7; Maddie Blyer, North Canton Hoover, 5-5, sr., 11.0; Sydney Roule, Amherst Steele, 5-10 sr., 20.0; Dai'Shona Polk, Canton GlenOak, 5-9, sr., 17.1; Clare Kelly, Olmsted Falls, so., 5-9, 19.2; Ashlynn Brown, Perrysburg, 6-1, jr., 12.3.

Third Team: Taylor Gregory, Mount Vernon, 6-2, sr., 18.5; Samantha Pirosko, Eastlake North, jr., 5-9, 18.5; Karlee Pireu, Massillon Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Kierre James, Lima Senior, 5-3, sr., 14.5; Ny Brown, Wooster, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Lauren Gabriele, Youngstown Boardman, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Theresa Parr, Stow, 5-8, jr., 13.1; Alexah Chrisman, Cincinnati McAuley, 6-1, sr., 12.9; Paige Lunsford, Logan, 5-7, sr., 14.5; Jada Marone, Berea-Midpark, jr., 5-5, 19.0.

Special Mention: Tasia Staunton, Zanesville; Karissa Weekley, Zanesville; Peyton Banks, Wadsworth.

Honorable Mention:

Teneea Heston, Hilliard Bradley; Taylor Pearson, Columbus Northland; Sommer Pitzer, Westerville South; Morgan Sharps, Newark; Macy Spielman, Upper Arlington; ?Sabria Hunter, Austintown Fitch; Jasmine Bishop, Twinsburg; Da'vina Shelton, Canton GlenOak; Makenna Drabick, North Canton Hoover; Kia Allen, Warren Harding; Lizzy Stefanov, Stow; Sarah Lairson, Louisville; Mikayla Vance, Canton GlenOak; Kimmie Borck, Massillon Perry; Nicole Heffington, Mentor; Izzy Geraci, North Ridgeville; Maddy Moyer, Mentor; Arielle DeBase, Lyndhurst Brush; Jayla Hall, Amherst Steele; Valencia Myers, Solon; Mariah Copeland, Toledo Notre Dame; Sydney Hess, Oregon Clay; Nadia Dumas, Toledo Start; Renee Saneholtz, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne; Kylie Radebaugh, Ashland; Haleigh Sammons, Logan; Presley Griffitts, New Carlisle Tecumseh; Gabbie Marshall, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame; Samari Mowbray, Mason; Jordan Diehl, Springboro; Jasmine Hale, Cincinnati Glen Este.

