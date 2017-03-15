Coroner: 3 people died shoveling snow from storm

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - An eastern Pennsylvania coroner says three people have died while shoveling snow from this week's storm, including an elderly woman found buried in the snow.

Dr. David Moylan III, the Schuylkill County coroner, told The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald (http://bit.ly/2nG6LHs ) on Wednesday that all three died of apparent heart attacks.

Moylan said two of the deceased were men in Ringtown while the third was an 83-year-old woman in Wayne Township.

He said state police found the female victim Wednesday afternoon "under 10 inches of snow) with a shovel underneath her body, and she may have died as early as Monday night.

Moylan didn't provide the ages of the men but said one died Tuesday and the other Wednesday. He said the deaths "add tragedy with this storm."

