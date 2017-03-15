Crash on icy, snowy Pennsylvania interstate kill 1

SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an early morning crash on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate following the winter storm claimed the life of a New York man.

State police in Berks County say the crash just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 78 in Upper Bern Township occurred on an ice- and snow-covered roadway.

Police say a Jeep Cherokee heading east went out of control and hit the center medial then left the roadway after traveling under an overpass.

The vehicle rolled over, went over an on-ramp and struck the rear of a trailer of a truck tractor parked on the on-ramp.

Police say a passenger in the first vehicle, 23-year-old Dasheer Cruickshank of New York city, was killed. The driver had minor injuries.

