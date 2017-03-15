Warren JFK three wins away from double state title

No one wants to put the cart before the horse, but the last time a Mahoning Valley school won two state championships in the same academic year was in 1993 when Campbell Memorial captured the boys' basketball and baseball state crowns.

The Eagles still have plenty of work to do, they have to beat Lutheran East in the regional final on Friday, and then win two games in Columbus to bring home the title.

?The last Mercer County team to accomplish this feat was Kennedy Catholic. The Golden Eagles won the boys and girls basketball state crowns in 2000-01.